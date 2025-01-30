Toyota reports 3.9 percent drop in global vehicle output for 2024

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that its global vehicle output declined by 3.9 percent year on year to 770,712 units in December last year, recording a downward trend for 11 months in a row. In particular, the company’s domestic output fell by 5.7 percent to 255,402 units, while its overseas output in the given month dropped by 3.1 percent to 515,310 units, both on year-on-year basis.

In the meantime, in December last year, Toyota’s global vehicle sales amounted to 905,426 units, decreasing by 3.7 percent year on year.

In 2024, the company’s global vehicle output went down by 5.1 percent year on year to 9,521,876 units, while its global sales came to 10,159,336 units, dropping by 1.4 percent year on year.