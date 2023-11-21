﻿
New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 80.4 percent in October

Tuesday, 21 November 2023 11:17:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by 7.0 percent month on month and rose by 80.4 percent year on year to 184,767 units.

New passenger car registrations in October totaled 75,494 units, increasing by 2.4 percent as compared to September and rising by 72.3 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 40.9 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in October amounted to 15,538 units, down by 11.1 percent month on month and by 5.3 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 8.4 percent of total new registrations in the given month.


