New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 45.3 percent in December

Tuesday, 23 January 2024 13:07:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in December last year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey increased by 9.3 percent month on month and by 45.3 percent year on year to 199,259 units.

New passenger car registrations in December totaled 90,181 units, increasing by 4.9 percent as compared to November and rising by 59.6 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 45.3 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in December amounted to 19,281 units, up by 17.4 percent month on month and down by 15.0 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 9.7 percent of total new registrations in the given month.