﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 45.3 percent in December

Tuesday, 23 January 2024 13:07:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in December last year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey increased by 9.3 percent month on month and by 45.3 percent year on year to 199,259 units.

New passenger car registrations in December totaled 90,181 units, increasing by 4.9 percent as compared to November and rising by 59.6 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 45.3 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.        

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in December amounted to 19,281 units, up by 17.4 percent month on month and down by 15.0 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 9.7 percent of total new registrations in the given month.


Tags: Turkey Europe Automotive 

Similar articles

Turkish motor vehicle sales up 55.2 percent in 2023

17 Jan | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 8.6 percent in 2023

15 Jan | Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey up 57.4 percent in 2023

05 Jan | Steel News

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 1.3 percent in November

21 Dec | Steel News

Turkish automaker Tofaş to temporarily suspend production in Bursa

18 Dec | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle sales up 58.7 percent in January-November

14 Dec | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 11.9 percent in January-November

12 Dec | Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey up 60.8 percent in Jan-Nov

05 Dec | Steel News

Turkey’s Koç Holding drops plans for EV battery plant

21 Nov | Steel News

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 80.4 percent in October

21 Nov | Steel News