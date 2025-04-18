 |  Login 
New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 43 percent in Mar from Feb

Friday, 18 April 2025 12:35:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in March this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey increased by 43.0 percent month on month and went down by 13.6 percent year on year to 195,682 units.

New passenger car registrations in March totaled 94,939 units, up by 38.1 percent as compared to February and rising by seven percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 48.5 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in March amounted to 18,979 units, up by 50.7 percent month on month and down by 3.2 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 9.7 percent of total new registrations in the given month.


Tags: Turkey Europe Automotive 

