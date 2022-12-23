﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 38.4 percent in November

Friday, 23 December 2022 11:40:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey rose by 20.0 percent month on month and by 38.4 percent year on year to 122,837 units.

New passenger car registrations in November totaled 55,442 units, increasing by 26.5 percent as compared to October and by 26.5 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 45.1 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in November amounted to 17,689 units, moving up by 7.8 percent month on month and by 17.6 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 14.4 percent of total new registrations in the given month.


Tags: Turkey Europe Automotive 

Similar articles

Turkish motor vehicle sales decrease 0.2 percent in Jan-Nov

13 Dec | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 5.7 percent in January-November

12 Dec | Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey down one percent in January-November

05 Dec | Steel News

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 19.5 percent in October

23 Nov | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle sales decrease 3.7 percent in January-October

15 Nov | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output up 4.6 percent in January-October

14 Nov | Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey down 4.7 percent in January-October

02 Nov | Steel News

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 10.2 percent in September

25 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s Beyçelik Gestamp builds chassis facility in Kocaeli

21 Oct | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle sales decrease 5.6 percent in January-September

18 Oct | Steel News