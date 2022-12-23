New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 38.4 percent in November

Friday, 23 December 2022 11:40:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey rose by 20.0 percent month on month and by 38.4 percent year on year to 122,837 units.

New passenger car registrations in November totaled 55,442 units, increasing by 26.5 percent as compared to October and by 26.5 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 45.1 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in November amounted to 17,689 units, moving up by 7.8 percent month on month and by 17.6 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 14.4 percent of total new registrations in the given month.