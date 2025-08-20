New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 36.1 percent in July 2025

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey increased by 36.1 percent month on month and went down by 6.9 percent year on year to 257,471 units.

New passenger car registrations in July totaled 106,407 units, up by 47.1 percent as compared to June and down by 2.3 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 41.3 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in July amounted to 28,131 units, up by 90.4 percent month on month and by 20 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 10.9 percent of total new registrations in the given month.