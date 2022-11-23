New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 19.5 percent in October

Wednesday, 23 November 2022 11:56:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by 0.1 percent month on month and were up by 19.5 percent year on year to 102,403 units.

New passenger car registrations in October totaled 43,819 units, rising by 10.0 percent as compared to September and by 0.6 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 42.8 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in October amounted to 16,413 units, rising by 14.1 percent month on month and by 24 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 16.0 percent of total new registrations in the given month.