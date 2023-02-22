﻿
New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 111.2 percent in January

Wednesday, 22 February 2023 11:48:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in January this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey rose by 16.8 percent month on month and by 111.2 percent year on year to 160,162 units.

New passenger car registrations in January totaled 81,377 units, increasing by 44.0 percent as compared to December and by 94.5 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 50.8 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in January amounted to 24,883 units, moving up by 48.5 percent month on month and up by 51.7 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 15.5 percent of total new registrations in the given month.


