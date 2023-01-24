New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 109.2 percent in December

Tuesday, 24 January 2023 11:19:04 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in December last year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey rose by 11.7 percent month on month and by 109.2 percent year on year to 137,173 units.

New passenger car registrations in December totaled 56,506 units, increasing by 1.9 percent as compared to November and by 91.2 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 41.2 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in December amounted to 16,761 units, moving down by 5.2 percent month on month and up by 43.2 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 12.2 percent of total new registrations in the given month.