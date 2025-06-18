 |  Login 
New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 9.5 percent in May

Wednesday, 18 June 2025 16:00:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in May this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey increased by 9.5 percent month on month and went down by 9.5 percent year on year to 210,295 units.

New passenger car registrations in May totaled 87,106 units, up by 8.4 percent as compared to April and down by 2.5 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 41.4 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in May amounted to 17,903 units, up by 3.3 percent month on month and up by 2.4 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 8.5 percent of total new registrations in the given month.


