New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 30.6 percent in January from December

Tuesday, 18 February 2025 12:27:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in January this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by 30.6 percent month on month and by 22.3 percent year on year to 165,734 units.

New passenger car registrations in January totaled 104,335 units, down by 7.8 percent as compared to December and by 4.1 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 62.9 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in January amounted to 24,329 units, decreasing by 9.8 percent month on month and up by 13.3 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 14.7 percent of total new registrations in the given month.


