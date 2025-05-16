 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > New...

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 1.9 percent in Apr from Mar

Friday, 16 May 2025 13:45:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in April this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by 1.9 percent month on month and went down by 2.2 percent year on year to 191,983 units.

New passenger car registrations in April totaled 80,369 units, down by 15.3 percent as compared to March and up by 24.2 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 41.9 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in April amounted to 17,328 units, down by 8.7 percent month on month and up by 24.5 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted nine percent of total new registrations in the given month.


Tags: Turkey Europe Automotive 

Similar articles

Turkish motor vehicle sales up 2.2 percent in January-April

13 May | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output down 2.2 percent in January-April

12 May | Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey up 2.7 percent in Jan-Apr

07 May | Steel News

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 43 percent in Mar from Feb

18 Apr | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle sales down seven percent in Q1

15 Apr | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output down 8.7 percent in January-March

14 Apr | Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey down 6.5 percent in Jan-Mar

04 Apr | Steel News

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 17.4 percent in Feb from Jan

18 Mar | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle sales down 15 percent in January-February

18 Mar | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output down 8.9 percent in Jan-Feb

17 Mar | Steel News