New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 1.9 percent in Apr from Mar

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in April this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by 1.9 percent month on month and went down by 2.2 percent year on year to 191,983 units.

New passenger car registrations in April totaled 80,369 units, down by 15.3 percent as compared to March and up by 24.2 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 41.9 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in April amounted to 17,328 units, down by 8.7 percent month on month and up by 24.5 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted nine percent of total new registrations in the given month.