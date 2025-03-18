 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > New...

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 17.4 percent in Feb from Jan

Tuesday, 18 March 2025 12:15:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in February this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by 17.4 percent month on month and went down by 29.3 percent year on year to 136,810 units.

New passenger car registrations in February totaled 68,731 units, down by 34.1 percent as compared to January and falling by 10.6 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 50.2 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in February amounted to 12,590 units, down by 48.2 percent month on month and decreased by 31.1 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 9.2 percent of total new registrations in the given month.


Tags: Turkey Europe Automotive 

Similar articles

Turkish motor vehicle sales down 15 percent in January-February

18 Mar | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output down 8.9 percent in Jan-Feb

17 Mar | Steel News

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 30.6 percent in January from December

18 Feb | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle sales down 14.7 percent in January

18 Feb | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output down 2.8 percent in January

17 Feb | Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey down 13.9 percent in January

05 Feb | Steel News

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 26.4 percent in December from November

22 Jan | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle sales up 0.1 percent in 2024

14 Jan | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output down 7.0 percent in 2024

13 Jan | Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey up 0.5 percent in 2024

07 Jan | Steel News