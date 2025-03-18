New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 17.4 percent in Feb from Jan

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in February this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by 17.4 percent month on month and went down by 29.3 percent year on year to 136,810 units.

New passenger car registrations in February totaled 68,731 units, down by 34.1 percent as compared to January and falling by 10.6 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 50.2 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in February amounted to 12,590 units, down by 48.2 percent month on month and decreased by 31.1 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 9.2 percent of total new registrations in the given month.