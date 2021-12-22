New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 13.5 percent in November

Wednesday, 22 December 2021 12:14:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey increased by 3.5 percent month on month and were down by 13.5 percent year on year to 88,743 units.

New passenger car registrations in November totaled 43,837 units, rising by 0.6 percent as compared to October and down by 34.1 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 49.4 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in November amounted to 15,038 units, increasing by 13.6 percent month on month and up by 2.9 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 17.0 percent of total new registrations in November.