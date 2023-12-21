New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 1.3 percent in November

Thursday, 21 December 2023 11:03:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by 1.3 percent month on month and rose by 48.4 percent year on year to 182,301 units.

New passenger car registrations in November totaled 85,937 units, increasing by 13.8 percent as compared to October and rising by 82.0 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 47.1 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in October amounted to 16,423 units, up by 5.7 percent month on month and down by 7.1 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 9.0 percent of total new registrations in the given month.