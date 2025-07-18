 |  Login 
New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 10 percent in June 2025

Friday, 18 July 2025 15:30:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by 10.0 percent month on month and went down by 4.7 percent year on year to 189,237 units.

New passenger car registrations in June totaled 72,361 units, down by 16.9 percent as compared to May and down by 4.5 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 38.2 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in June amounted to 14,777 units, down by 17.4 percent month on month and up by 11.5 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 7.8 percent of total new registrations in the given month.


