New car registrations in Germany up 14 percent in September

Friday, 14 October 2022 11:56:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, new passenger car registrations in the country rose by more than 14.0 percent to 224,800 units compared to the same month of 2021, according to the data released by German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA). Meanwhile, in first nine months of this year, new passenger car registrations were down by seven percent year on year to just under 1.9 million units.

According to VDA, in September new registrations of electric vehicles increased by almost 29.0 percent to 72,800 units. In the January-September this year, new registrations of EVs amounted to 488,800 units, moving up by two percent. In the given month, the share of EVs in all new registrations stood at 32.4 percent.

In September this year, German passenger car manufacturers produced 366,700 units, up 65.0 percent compared to September 2021. In the first nine months of the year, passenger car manufacturers produced 2.5 million units, up eight percent from the same period of 2021.