NEV wholesale sales in China estimated at 1.61 million units in October 2025, up 16%

Wednesday, 05 November 2025 09:47:33 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

New energy vehicle (NEV) wholesale sales in China are estimated to have reached 1.61 million units in October this year, up 16.0 percent year on year, while increasing by 7.0 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the January-October period this year, new energy vehicle wholesale sales in China are estimated to have totaled 12.054 million units, up 30.0 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, CPCA forecasts that China’s passenger vehicle retail sales will likely see a year-on-year rise of nine percent in the full year of 2025 amid the strong rise seen in the February-September period this year.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Automotive 

