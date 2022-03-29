Negotiation on steel quotas with S. Korea not a priority for US

Tuesday, 29 March 2022 13:41:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Following the US deals with Japan and the EU regarding the US Section 232 tariffs, South Korea has tried to have consultations with the US on quotas on steel and aluminum.

US commerce secretary Gina Raimondo stated that the country has no plans to negotiate on steel quotas with South Korea as the latter had made a deal with the Trump administration for a quota arrangement. Raimondo said, “Renegotiating with South Korea is not a high priority for the US”. In 2018, the Trump administration made a deal with South Korea on an annual duty-free steel quota of up to 2.68 million mt.

The US recently reached a deal with the UK on the Section 232 tariffs, replacing the measures with annual tariff-rate quotas, as SteelOrbis previously reported.