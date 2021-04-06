NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 2.3 percent in late March

Tuesday, 06 April 2021 17:46:01 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



In late March (March 21-31) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar increased by RMB 109.6/mt ($16.7/mt) or 2.3 percent, to RMB 4,775.4/mt ($729/mt), compared to prices in mid-March (March 11-20), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics. In the given period, prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles rose by 2.4 percent, 3.7 percent, 4.4 percent, 1.2 percent and 2.9 percent respectively, all compared to mid-March. $1 = RMB 6.5527

