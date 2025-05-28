 |  Login 
Mineral Resources on track to reach full capacity at Onslow in 2026

Wednesday, 28 May 2025 14:32:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Mineral Resources Limited (MinRes), a leading Australian-based mining services and processing company, has provided another update on its Onslow iron ore project in the West Pilbara region.

Accordingly, the production volume guidance for the project has been revised downwards to 7.8-8 million mt, from an initial expectation of 8.5-8.7 million mt, due to the lower-than-expected availability of contractor road trains for haulage.

From the beginning of May to date, 1.7 million mt of iron ore has been shipped from the project, with its iron ore shipments for the full month expected to come to 1.9 million mt, compared to 1.3 million mt in April, thanks to the acceleration of Onslow’s ramp-up. The project is now expected to reach its full production capacity of 35 million mt per year in the first quarter of 2026.


