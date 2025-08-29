Australia’s Mineral Resources posts higher iron ore output for FY 2024-25

Mineral Resources Limited (MinRes), a leading Australian-based mining services and processing company, has published its operational results for the full fiscal year 2024-25 ending June 30.

In the given year, MinRes’ total iron ore output rose by nine percent year on year to 280 million wet metric ton (wmt), driven by the Onslow Iron ramp up, new contract wins and renewals, while its total iron ore sales came to 20 million wmt, rising by 10.5 percent compared to the previous fiscal year.

The company stated that the Onslow Iron mine operated at an annualized run rate of 35 million mt in the four weeks to the end of August, in line with guidance for achieving nameplate capacity in the first quarter of the financial year of 2025-26.

MinRes expects its iron ore production in the next financial year to be in the range of 305-325 million wmt, up 12.5 percent year on year, with 17.1-18.8 million wmt of iron ore expected to be shipped.