Australia’s Mineral Resources completes first blast at Iron Valley pit

Mineral Resources Limited (MinRes), a leading Australian-based mining services and processing company, has completed the first blast at the North Pit of Iron Valley in its Central Pilbara hub. Strip activities are now underway to prepare the site for first ore to be crushed and processed at Iron Valley’s central facilities.

The Central Pilbara hub holds 161 million mt of mineral resources at 57 percent Fe and 51 million mt of ore reserves at 57.5 percent Fe (as of June 30, 2025). It includes three sites - Iron Valley, Wonmunna, and Lamb Creek - with a total capacity of 10 million mt annually, supplying iron ore to the Port of Port Hedland for export.

Located 75 km northwest of Newman, Iron Valley is MinRes’ oldest producing mine, acquired from BCI Minerals in June 2024. The blast marks a new phase in its continued operation.