 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Australia’s...

Australia’s Mineral Resources completes first blast at Iron Valley pit

Thursday, 04 September 2025 15:59:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Mineral Resources Limited (MinRes), a leading Australian-based mining services and processing company, has completed the first blast at the North Pit of Iron Valley in its Central Pilbara hub. Strip activities are now underway to prepare the site for first ore to be crushed and processed at Iron Valley’s central facilities.

The Central Pilbara hub holds 161 million mt of mineral resources at 57 percent Fe and 51 million mt of ore reserves at 57.5 percent Fe (as of June 30, 2025). It includes three sites - Iron Valley, Wonmunna, and Lamb Creek - with a total capacity of 10 million mt annually, supplying iron ore to the Port of Port Hedland for export.

Located 75 km northwest of Newman, Iron Valley is MinRes’ oldest producing mine, acquired from BCI Minerals in June 2024. The blast marks a new phase in its continued operation.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Mining Production 

Similar articles

Vale restarts giant iron ore mine in Brazil

05 Sep | Steel News

Iron ore price in China keeps rising slowly despite weak steel market conditions

04 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 4, 2025 

04 Sep | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 3, 2025

03 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 3, 2025 

03 Sep | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 2, 2025

02 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – September 2, 2025 

02 Sep | Longs and Billet

Fenix Resources secures 30-year mining rights for Weld Range iron ore project

02 Sep | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price shows small decline on weekly basis

02 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 1, 2025

01 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Marketplace Offers

DRI
Dimensions:  5 - 16 mm
STAR GLOBAL LLC.
View Offer
HBI
Dimensions:  0 mm
STAR GLOBAL LLC.
View Offer
DRI
Dimensions:  9 - 16 mm
SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer