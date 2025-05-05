Mexican longs producer Simec posts lower profit for Q1 2025

The net profit at Mexico’s Simec has reached MXN 1.305 billion ($66 million) for Q1 2025, 10 percent less than in Q1 2024.

On a comparative basis, net sales increased by 1 percent to MXN 7.783 billion, production costs declined by 2 percent to MXN 5.786 billion, the gross profit declined by 1 percent to MXN 1.997 billion, and the operational profit was stable at MXN 1.426 billion.

Net sales in the Mexican domestic market increased by 3 percent to MXN 4.314 billion mt, while sales in other countries declined by 6 percent to MXN 3.469 billion.

In terms of volume, sales declined by 1 percent to 476,000 mt.

Simec produces long products in Mexico, the US, and Brazil.

USD = MXN 19.66 (May 05)