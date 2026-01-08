 |  Login 
Danieli secures contract to modernize Pittini’s SiderPotenza rolling mill in Italy

Thursday, 08 January 2026 11:52:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Italian plantmaker Danieli Technologies has announced that it has signed a new contract with Italy-based steel producer Pittini Group for the modernization of the rolling mill at the SiderPotenza plant, with start-up scheduled for 2027.

According to Danieli, the scope of the project includes the installation of a new rolling mill with new stands, allowing the billet size to be increased to 165 mm. The plantmaker stated that this configuration is designed to prepare the facility for the future installation of a spooler line.

Danieli explained that the spooler line will initially be capable of producing coils weighing 2.5 mt, while the layout will allow for a subsequent upgrade to 5 mt coils. The modernized rolling mill will continue to supply the existing bar line, producing sizes ranging from 2 mm x 8 mm up to 40 mm. At the same time, the planned spooler line will be designed to manufacture coils in the 10-25 mm diameter range.

According to the plantmaker, one of the main challenges of the project is completing the revamp within a single shutdown period of just 45 days. Danieli noted that this will be achieved through tailor-made engineering solutions and extensive pre-assembly activities, aimed at minimizing on-site erection and commissioning time.


