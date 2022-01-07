Mexican auto production declines in December and full-year 2021

Friday, 07 January 2022 20:14:54 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Mexican auto production in December declined 16.5 percent, year-over-year, to 212,272 units, according to data released on Friday by statistics agency, Inegi, using data from automotive industry association, AMIA.

Inegi said domestic sales of light vehicles in December decreased 7.8 percent, year-over-year, to 97,365 units. Mexican exports of cars in December totaled 227,465 units, 17.3 percent down, year-over-year.

As for the full-year of 2021, Mexican auto production reached 2.97 million units, 2 percent down, year-over-year.

Mexican domestic sales of light vehicles in Jan-Dec was 1.01 million units, 6.8 percent up, year-over-year. Likewise, Mexican exports of autos in full-year 2021 slightly grew 0.94 percent, year-over-year, to 2.70 million units.