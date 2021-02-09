Metinvest’s Ilyich see 22.5% rise in finished steel output in January

Tuesday, 09 February 2021 17:34:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Ukraine’s Ilyich SW, which belongs to the Metinvest international group of companies, saw its finished steel output increase by 22.5 percent year on year to 355,000 mt. Concurrently, the company’s outputs of pig iron and crude steel rose in January by 2.6 percent and three percent year on year to 354,000 mt and 360,000 mt, respectively.

Meanwhile, in 2020, the company produced 3.67 million mt of finished steel, up 12.4 percent year on year, while the output of crude steel in the given period increased by 13.7 percent year on year to 3.05 million mt. The company’s pig iron output in the given year totaled 4.65 million mt, rising by 4.4 percent year on year.