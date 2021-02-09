﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Metinvest’s Ilyich see 22.5% rise in finished steel output in January

Tuesday, 09 February 2021 17:34:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, Ukraine’s Ilyich SW, which belongs to the Metinvest international group of companies, saw its finished steel output increase by 22.5 percent year on year to 355,000 mt. Concurrently, the company’s outputs of pig iron and crude steel rose in January by 2.6 percent and three percent year on year to 354,000 mt and 360,000 mt, respectively.

Meanwhile, in 2020, the company produced 3.67 million mt of finished steel, up 12.4 percent year on year, while the output of crude steel in the given period increased by 13.7 percent year on year to 3.05 million mt. The company’s pig iron output in the given year totaled 4.65 million mt, rising by 4.4 percent year on year.


Tags: Ukraine  steelmaking  CIS  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

03  Feb

Metalloinvest’s iron ore output up 0.5 percent in 2020
01  Feb

Metinvest’s pig iron output increases by seven percent in 2020
27  Jan

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih’s crude steel output falls in 2020
21  Jan

Interpipe’s pipe sales decline in 2020 due to impact of coronavirus
15  Jan

Ukraine's Ilyich achieves higher production results in 2020