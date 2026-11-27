Russian mining and steelmaking group Mechel has announced that its subsidiary Chelyabinsk Iron and Steel Works (ChMK) has shipped the first batch of 100-meter-long R65 DT350 railway rails for the construction of the Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed railway.

According to the statement, the first shipment amounted to 1,500 mt, while total deliveries under the current contract with Russian Railways are expected to reach 7,900 mt by the end of 2026. The rails will be used for station tracks and switches.

ChMK to supply 174,000 mt of rails under separate contract

Under a second contract with Russian Railways, ChMK plans to supply 174,000 mt of rails by the end of 2026. The deliveries include differentially heat-treated R65 and R65SS rails in lengths of 25 and 100 meters, as well as OR65 switch rails and R65 NT260 rails used in turnout manufacturing.

In 2025, ChMK developed and certified five new types of 100-meter-long railway rails, namely R65 DT350VS400, R65 DT350VS, R65 DT370, R65 DT370IK and R50 DT350.

ChMK CEO Vladimir Kapnin stated that the company's rail product portfolio enables it to meet virtually all of Russian Railways' requirements, adding that the steelmaker is ready to increase supplies to meet existing demand and support future high-speed railway projects, including the Moscow-Minsk line.