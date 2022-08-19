Mechel’s output up in H1, sales mainly decrease

Friday, 19 August 2022 12:17:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Mechel, one of the leading Russian mining and steel groups, has announced its production and sales results for the second quarter and the first half of the current year.

Accordingly, in the second quarter this year, Mechel produced 924,000 mt of crude steel, 0.5 percent lower compared to the first quarter. Meanwhile, the company’s pig iron production in the second quarter this year decreased by 3.4 percent quarter on quarter to 820,000 mt. Meanwhile, the production of run-of-mine coal totaled 3.16 million mt, up 12.3 percent quarter on quarter. Meanwhile, in the first half, the company produced 1.85 million mt of crude steel, up 7.4 percent year on year, while its pig iron production increased 6.3 percent year on year to 1.67 million mt. The company’s production of run-of-mine coal totaled 5.98 million mt, up 6.7 percent year on year.

In the second quarter of the current year, Mechel’s coking coal concentrate sales rose by 44.7 percent quarter on quarter to 1.23 million mt, with sales to third parties increasing by 88.9 percent quarter on quarter to 805,000 million mt during the given period. In the first half, the company’s coking coal concentrate sales fell by 12.4 percent year on year to 2.08 million mt, with sales to third parties decreasing by 21.3 percent year on year to 1.23 million mt during the given period.

The company’s thermal coal sales totaled 728,000 mt in the second quarter, down 14.4 percent compared to the second quarter. Mechel’s thermal coal sales in the first half totaled 1.57 million mt, down by 6.7 percent year on year.

In the second quarter of the current year, the company’s shipments of iron ore concentrate rose by 36.7 percent quarter on quarter to 506,000 mt, due to higher output and sales at Korshunow Mining Plant. The company’s shipments of iron ore concentrate in the first six months increased by 18.2 percent to 876,000 mt.

The company’s sales of coke went down by 3.2 percent quarter on quarter to 567,000 mt in the second quarter of the current year, while in the first six months this year Mechel’s sales of coke decreased by 15.7 percent to 1.15 million mt. Meanwhile, the company’s sales of ferrosilicon in the second quarter of the current year fell by 4.5 percent quarter on quarter to 21,000 mt, due to changes in the logistical supply chains.

In the first half, the company’s total sales of long steel products increased by 5.6 percent year on year to 1.32 million mt and sales of flat steel products totaled 204,000 mt, down 9.7 percent year on year.