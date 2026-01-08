 |  Login 
Mechel plans to increase coal output in 2026 amid market recovery

Thursday, 08 January 2026 12:04:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Mechel, one of the leading Russian mining and steel groups, plans to significantly increase coal production in 2026, targeting 11-12 million mt, up from an expected 7.3-7.6 million mt in 2025 reflecting a challenging market environment earlier in the year that included price declines and operational adjustments, according to local media reports. The company noted that the potential for price growth could further support the planned increase in coal production.

Growth target for 2026

Igor Khafizov, Mechel’s CEO, stated that the company aims to increase production by at least 1.5 times, forecasting coal output of 11-12 million mt in 2026. The company also plans to expand output of iron ore and iron ore concentrate at its mining assets.

Operational adjustments and outlook

In 2025, Mechel’s optimisation measures included suspending some unprofitable underground operations in the Southern Kuzbass and other mining areas, while maintaining focus on production efficiencies. The company reported returning closer to break-even after price improvements in the second half of the year.


