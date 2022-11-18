Russia’s Mechel posts lower output and sales for Q3

Friday, 18 November 2022 11:18:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Mechel, one of the leading Russian mining and steel groups, has announced its production and sales results for the third quarter and the first nine months of the current year.

Accordingly, in the third quarter this year, Mechel produced 828,000 mt of crude steel, 10.3 percent lower compared to the second quarter. Meanwhile, the company’s pig iron production in the third quarter this year decreased by 9.2 percent quarter on quarter to 744,000 mt. Meanwhile, the production of run-of-mine coal totaled 2.79 million mt, down 11.7 percent quarter on quarter. Meanwhile, in the first nine months, the company produced 2.68 million mt of crude steel, up 2.6 percent year on year, while its pig iron production increased 2.5 percent year on year to 2.41 million mt. The company’s production of run-of-mine coal totaled 8.77 million mt, up 2.8 percent year on year.

In the third quarter of the current year, Mechel’s coking coal concentrate sales fell by 14.6 percent quarter on quarter to 1.05 million mt, with sales to third parties decreasing by 9.5 percent quarter on quarter to 728,000 million mt during the given period. In the January-September period, the company’s coking coal concentrate sales fell by 8.7 percent year on year to 3.13 million mt, with sales to third parties decreasing by 9.6 percent year on year to 1.96 million mt during the given period.

The company’s thermal coal sales totaled 879,000 mt in the second quarter, up 20.7 percent compared to the third quarter. Mechel’s thermal coal sales in the first nine months totaled 2.45 million mt, up by 5.1 percent year on year.

In the third quarter of the current year, the company’s shipments of iron ore concentrate fell by 8.8 percent quarter on quarter to 461,000 mt. The company’s shipments of iron ore concentrate in the first nine months increased by 20.6 percent to 1.34 million mt.

The company’s sales of coke went down by 7.4 percent quarter on quarter to 525,000 mt in the third quarter of the current year, while in the January-September period this year Mechel’s sales of coke decreased by 18.5 percent to 1.67 million mt. Meanwhile, the company’s sales of ferrosilicon in the third quarter of the current year fell by 33.3 percent quarter on quarter to 14,000 mt, due to changes in the logistical supply chains.

In the first nine months, the company’s total sales of long steel products increased by 8.8 percent year on year to 1.96 million mt and sales of flat steel products totaled 304,000 mt, down 8.4 percent year on year.