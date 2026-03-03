Mechel signs Russian Railways rail supply contract

Russian mining and steel group Mechel has stated that a contract has been signed between its subsidiary Chelyabinsk Iron and Steel Works (ChMK) and Russian Railways for the supply of rail products in 2026, with total volumes exceeding 174,000 mt.

Product scope and technical specifications

According to Mechel, the range of supply includes differentially heat-strengthened railway rails produced in lengths of 25 meters and 100 meters. These rails are designed for use on heavily trafficked railway sections, mountain passes, and high-speed and mixed-traffic lines. The products will be supplied for both sectioned track and continuous welded track applications, with the rails welded into strings of 800 meters or more.

Mechel stated that a significant share of the contracted volumes will be shipped to switch manufacturing plants, where they will be used to produce railway switches. The company indicated that OR65 switch rails are particularly in demand among these factories. In January 2026, ChMK received an updated certificate of conformity for OR65 switch rails.

Production and shipment of the first batches of rail products have already begun, according to Mechel.

New rail types for high-speed lines

Mechel also announced that it plans to introduce new types of rail products with enhanced performance characteristics developed to meet the specific technical requirements of Russian Railways as a key customer.

In 2025, ChMK mastered production and obtained certification for four new types of railway rails up to 100 meters long designed for high-speed lines operating at speeds of up to 400 km/h.