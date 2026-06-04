Massive fire at Brampton scrap yard prompts safety concerns

A large fire broke out at a scrap metal yard in Brampton, Ontario, on Tuesday, June 2, sending thick black smoke across the Greater Toronto Area and raising concerns about potential impacts on local recycling operations and nearby communities, according to media reports. Brampton Fire and Emergency Services (BFES) was called to the property, located near Intermodal and Goreway Drives, after a blaze erupted within piles of scrap material, producing large plumes of black smoke visible across the area. According to local authorities, crews battled what officials described as a “very stubborn” fire due to the nature of the materials stored at the site.

No injuries were reported, and the cause and origin of the fire remain unknown. Authorities are expected to investigate the cause of the fire once the site is fully secured.

Smoke from the site was visible from Toronto Pearson International Airport, though airport operations were not affected.

The incident highlights a growing challenge for the recycling industry, where fires have become increasingly common due to the presence of batteries and other hazardous materials in scrap streams. Industry groups have repeatedly called for stronger safety measures and improved sorting practices to reduce fire risks at recycling and metal recovery facilities. The Brampton fire is among the latest examples of the operational and safety challenges facing scrap processors as recycling volumes continue to grow across North America.