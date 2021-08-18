Majestic Steel USA announces acquisition of Merit Steel USA

Wednesday, 18 August 2021 18:10:26 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Majestic Steel USA, Inc. announced today the acquisition of the business assets of Merit Steel USA, legally known as Merit Ends and Viking Processing Corporation. Merit Steel USA is a West Coast based steel service center headquartered in Pittsburg, CA with additional locations in Fontana, CA and Longview, WA.

In a press release, the company said the acquisition of Merit Steel USA further expands Majestic Steel's footprint in the Western part of the United States, aligning well with Majestic's core products and end markets. Majestic recognizes Merit as a leader in the region and views this as an opportunity to continue to invest in growth and best-in-class service. With continued constraints in the supply chain, Majestic Steel USA recognizes the value of expanding its footprint to better service existing and new customers.

"We are happy to welcome Merit Steel USA to the Majestic family," said Todd Leebow, Majestic Steel President and CEO. "Merit has a strong reputation as a West Coast service center. This acquisition enhances our position in the Western region of the country and is a natural extension to our current business model."