Liberty Ostrava to temporarily idle BF No.2 for maintenance

Tuesday, 26 July 2022 15:30:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Czech Republic-based steelmaker Liberty Ostrava has announced that it will temporarily idle its blast furnace No. 2 for the repair and upgrade works.

Repair and upgrade program, which will cost CZK 233 million (9.6 million $), will increase the stability and reliability of the furnace and reduce the inventory.

During the maintenance, the blast furnace’s coolers and steel structures will be repaired, the furnace top will be upgraded.

Liberty Ostrava has previously idled blast furnace No. 2 in April 2020 amid the pandemic and restarted production four months later as the market recovered.


