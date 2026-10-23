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Nová Huť partners with Železiarne Podbrezová for billet supplies

Friday, 23 October 2026 11:13:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Czech Republic-based steel producer Nová Huť has announced that it has established a supply partnership with Slovak steelmaker Železiarne Podbrezová to secure steel billets for its Medium Section Mill.

According to Nová Huť, the billets supplied by the Slovak producer meet its production requirements and contribute to the stability and continuity of operations at the mill.

Partnership aims to ensure reliable billet supplies

Nová Huť stated that the partnership will support its raw material procurement strategy by combining product quality with reliable deliveries.

Radek Strouhal, CEO of Nová Huť, emphasized that both the quality of raw materials and supply reliability are essential for the company's operations. He also highlighted the geographical proximity of the two producers, which enables greater flexibility in responding to production requirements and customer demand.

According to the company, shorter transportation distances allow faster material deliveries and more flexible logistics planning, particularly during periods of fluctuating demand.

Billets produced using electric arc furnace technology

Železiarne Podbrezová manufactures steel using recycled steel scrap as its primary raw material in an electric arc furnace (EAF). The steel subsequently undergoes processing in a ladle furnace, where its chemical composition is adjusted to meet the required quality specifications.

Nová Huť noted that the cooperation forms part of its long-term strategy of maintaining stable relationships with reliable suppliers and sourcing high-quality raw materials for its steel production operations.

In early October, Nová Huť announced that it has received semi-finished steel products from Germany-based Benteler Group for operational trials at its medium section mill, as the two companies expand their cooperation, as SteelOrbis previously reported

Tags: Billet Semis Czech Rep. European Union Steelmaking 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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