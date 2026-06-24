Czech-based Třinecké Železárny reports lower net profit and revenues for 2025

The Czech Republic’s largest steelmaker Třinecké Železárny has announced its financial and operational results for 2025.

In the given year, the company posted a net profit of CZK 186 million ($8.70 million), compared to a net profit of CZK 316 million in 2024, while its sales revenue came to CZK 44.54 billion ($2.08 billion), declining by six percent from CZK 47.37 billion in the previous year.

In 2025, Třinecké Železárny produced 2.42 million mt of steel, remaining virtually unchanged year on year. Meanwhile, the company’s total sales in the rails and railway accessories segment reached 219,000 mt, with 90 percent of production exported.

Třinecké Železárny reported that its profitability remained at a very low level in 2025, reflecting the difficult conditions facing the steel industry over the past three years. CEO Roman Heide stated that the company remained profitable despite intense pressure from costs, prices and regulatory requirements, attributing the result primarily to cost-saving measures and efficient management. According to Heide, the company is experiencing one of the most severe and prolonged crises in its history. Compared to 2024, profit declined mainly due to lower steel product prices and weak market demand. At the same time, the company continued to face high operating costs, particularly for energy and emissions allowances.