 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Czech-based...

Czech-based Třinecké Železárny reports lower net profit and revenues for 2025

Wednesday, 24 June 2026 14:00:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Czech Republic’s largest steelmaker Třinecké Železárny has announced its financial and operational results for 2025.

In the given year, the company posted a net profit of CZK 186 million ($8.70 million), compared to a net profit of CZK 316 million in 2024, while its sales revenue came to CZK 44.54 billion ($2.08 billion), declining by six percent from CZK 47.37 billion in the previous year.

In 2025, Třinecké Železárny produced 2.42 million mt of steel, remaining virtually unchanged year on year. Meanwhile, the company’s total sales in the rails and railway accessories segment reached 219,000 mt, with 90 percent of production exported.

Třinecké Železárny reported that its profitability remained at a very low level in 2025, reflecting the difficult conditions facing the steel industry over the past three years. CEO Roman Heide stated that the company remained profitable despite intense pressure from costs, prices and regulatory requirements, attributing the result primarily to cost-saving measures and efficient management. According to Heide, the company is experiencing one of the most severe and prolonged crises in its history. Compared to 2024, profit declined mainly due to lower steel product prices and weak market demand. At the same time, the company continued to face high operating costs, particularly for energy and emissions allowances.


Tags: Czech Rep. European Union Steelmaking Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

Czech-based Třinecké Železárny reports higher net profit for 2024

26 Jun | Steel News

Czech-based Třinecké Železárny posts lower sales revenues for 2023

27 Jun | Steel News

Liberty Ostrava reports best quarterly financial results for decade in Q2

26 Aug | Steel News

Czech steelmaker Třinecké železárny’s revenue up seven percent in 2014

02 Jul | Steel News

New World Resources issues net loss for 2012

21 Feb | Steel News

New World Resources posts increase in net profit for Q1

16 May | Steel News

Average freight rates increase in May for Brazilian finished steel imports

24 Jun | Steel News

USWC scrap bulk prices to docks remain unchanged, containerized continues to fall

24 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Lion Mining to make first direct iron ore shipment from Brazil to China

24 Jun | Steel News

Turkey’s local and export rebar and wire rod prices down $5-10/mt down amid lower scrap prices, scarce sales

24 Jun | Longs and Billet