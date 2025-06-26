 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Czech-based...

Czech-based Třinecké Železárny reports higher net profit for 2024

Thursday, 26 June 2025 14:28:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Czech Republic’s largest steelmaker Třinecké Železárny has announced its financial and operational results for 2024.

In the given year, the company posted a net profit of CZK 316 million ($14.95 million), compared to a net profit of CZK 44 million in 2023, while its sales revenue came to CZK 47.37 billion ($2.24 billion), declining by 4.7 percent from CZK 49.69 billion in the previous year.

In 2024, Třinecké Železárny produced 2.43 million mt of steel, compared to 2.41 million mt in 2023, strengthening its position even under challenging market conditions. Meanwhile, it exported 941,000 mt of steel wire, approximately 471,000 mt of steel bars and profiles, and about 241,000 mt of rails in the given year. Exports accounted for 69 percent of the total sales, while domestic sales accounted for the remaining 31 percent.

“Low demand is harming traditional European producers of high-quality and eco-friendly steel, while the market is massively flooded with cheap products from Asia, North Africa and the Middle East. The negative balance is driven by the enormously high price of energy, and the environmental, administrative and legislative obligations of the European political bureaucracy,” Tomáš Chrenek, chairman of the company, commented.


Tags: Czech Rep. European Union Steelmaking Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

Czech-based Třinecké Železárny posts lower sales revenues for 2023

27 Jun | Steel News

Liberty Ostrava reports best quarterly financial results for decade in Q2

26 Aug | Steel News

Czech steelmaker Třinecké železárny’s revenue up seven percent in 2014

02 Jul | Steel News

New World Resources issues net loss for 2012

21 Feb | Steel News

New World Resources posts increase in net profit for Q1

16 May | Steel News

Czech-based Třinecké Železárny posts lower sales revenues for 2023

27 Jun | Steel News

Liberty Ostrava reports best quarterly financial results for decade in Q2

26 Aug | Steel News

Czech steelmaker Třinecké železárny’s revenue up seven percent in 2014

02 Jul | Steel News

New World Resources issues net loss for 2012

21 Feb | Steel News

New World Resources posts increase in net profit for Q1

16 May | Steel News