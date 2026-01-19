 |  Login 
Czech-based Nová Huť plans major investments and EAF preparation in 2026

Monday, 19 January 2026 12:21:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The Czech Republic-based steelmaker Nová Huť, formerly Liberty Ostrava, has announced that it is set to make significant investments in 2026, focusing on modernization, operational reliability and long-term preparation for the future of its steel production.

The company plans to invest up to CZK 150 million ($7.17 million) during 2026. The funds will be directed toward production modernization, equipment renewal and more efficient energy use. These measures are expected to improve workplace safety, process reliability and product quality.

Preparation for EAF project

A key strategic initiative is the preparatory phase for the construction of an electric arc furnace (EAF), with an estimated investment value of around CZK 17 billion ($813.24 million). Once completed, the EAF could enable annual steel production capacity of up to 1.5 million mt, significantly shaping the future of steelmaking at the Nová Huť site.

Key operational investments planned for 2026

In addition to the EAF preparations, Nová Huť plans several operationally critical investments in 2026, including:

  • reduction of energy consumption and emissions,
  • utilization of waste heat on hot rolling lines,
  • technology modernization and increase in the share of higher value-added products,
  • reduction of heavy manual labor and improvement of working conditions.

The company also plans to carry out a general overhaul of the rotary furnace as part of its investment program.

Nová Huť stated that the planned investments are not a response to short-term market conditions, but part of a long-term strategy aimed at ensuring competitiveness, operational stability and a sustainable future for the company.


Tags: Czech Rep. European Union Steelmaking Investments 

