Czech-based Třinecké Železárny joins forces with ČEZ ESCO to decarbonize steelmaking

Czech Republic’s largest steelmaker Třinecké Železárny has announced that it has signed an agreement with ČEZ ESCO, a domestic supplier of energy-saving and decarbonization solutions, to decarbonize its operations.

Within the scope of its green transformation program, the Czech steelmaker plans to reduce its carbon emissions by 55 percent by 2030, compared to the 1990 level, investing over CZK 40 billion ($1.71 billion) in about 20 projects that foresee green energy use in production processes. For this purpose, both companies will work on reducing energy consumption, on photovoltaic systems and on other low-emission power plants or electromobility.

“Our task at ČEZ ESCO is to find good solutions for both smaller customers and the largest companies. We are thus ready to help the Třinec ironworks and support them in greening the industry, which is historically and economically closely connected with the Moravian-Silesian region,” Kamil Čermák, CEO of ČEZ ESCO, stated.

Also, the domestic energy supplier supplies clean electricity from nuclear and renewable sources to Třinecké Železárny.

Additionally, the company will build a new electric arc furnace by 2030, replacing half of the existing steel production, and an iron ore briquetting line by the end of 2027, as SteelOrbis reported previously.

Meanwhile, Třinecké Železárny has commissioned a new filtering system at its smelter to further capture dust, entailing an investment of CZK 34 million ($1.47 million), enabling the company to remove over 33 mt of dust from the air per ye