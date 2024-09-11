Czech-based Třinecké Železárny starts its first decarbonization project with cold briquetting line

Czech steelmaker Třinecké Železárny has announced that it has begun construction of a cold briquetting line as part of its decarbonization program. This is the first of the company’s decarbonization projects and will fundamentally reduce carbon emissions.

The line, which will have a production capacity of up to 80 tons per hour, costs almost CZK 1 billion ($44.05 million). More than half of the costs will be covered by subsidies from the EU’s Modernization Fund. The cold briquetting line will replace steel agglomerate, the production of which takes place at high temperatures and produces a significant volume of carbon due to the high specific consumption of fossil fuel. The line will also create 12 new jobs.