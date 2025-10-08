Czech-based Třinecké Železárny restarts BF No.4 after maintenance

The Czech Republic’s largest steelmaker Třinecké Železárny has announced that it has successfully restarted blast furnace No. 4, following a comprehensive 42-day reconstruction and maintenance works valued at under CZK 700 million ($33.4 million). The furnace, which has been in operation since 1923, now resumes production after major upgrades that ensure its continued efficiency and compliance with EU Green Deal environmental standards.

According to CEO Roman Heide, the modernization marks a “historic milestone” that will allow the furnace to operate for decades to come. He emphasized the company’s commitment to maintaining integrated steel production while preparing for future energy transition investments, including plans for electric arc furnace development.

The reconstruction project - completed a third faster than the usual timeframe - focused on replacing the most worn refractory linings in the hearth.

Other modernized components include a new central air and gas preheating system, enabling air temperatures up to 1,230°C, a renewed gas pipeline, and updated cooling systems, material charging conveyors, control systems, and gas analyzers.

Project details:

Furnace volume: 1,373 m³

Daily output: 3,200 mt of pig iron

Total historical output: over 55 million mt since 1923

The restart of blast furnace No. 4 reinforces Třinecké Železárny’s position as a pillar of Czech steelmaking, with both of its blast furnaces remaining the last operational units of their kind in the country.