Czech-based Třinecké Železárny to implement new projects to cut emissions

Czech steelmaker Třinecké Železárny has announced that it will start implementing new projects to reduce carbon emissions by more than a half by 2030.

The first project to be started next year will be the construction of a new emission-free briquetting line with an annual capacity of up to 500,000 mt of briquettes, which will partially replace sinter in the blast furnace and in the steel plant. Thanks to the line, emissions will be reduced up to 700,000 mt per year.

The investment costs will reach CZK 950 million ($41.05 million). The new line, which will provide jobs for 12 new workers, is scheduled to be commissioned in mid-2025.