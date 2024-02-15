﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Czech-based Třinecké Železárny to invest over CZK 1.5 billion in decarbonization in 2024

Thursday, 15 February 2024 14:30:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Czech steelmaker Třinecké Železárny has announced that it will invest more than CZK 1.5 billion ($63.21 million) this year within the scope of its decarbonization program. The investment will contribute to sustainable steel production, energy savings and emission reduction.

According to the company’s decarbonization program, a new electric arc furnace will be built by 2030, replacing half of the existing steel production via blast furnaces and an oxygen converter steel mill. In addition, Třinecké Železárny also plans to build an iron ore briquetting line, which is scheduled to be operational by the end of 2027 and will reduce carbon emissions by up to 70,000 mt annually.


Tags: Czech Rep. European Union Steelmaking Investments 

Similar articles

Czech-based Třinecké Železárny to invest more than CZK 1 billion in decarbonization

07 Mar | Steel News

Liberty Ostrava to invest to reduce sinter plant emissions

26 Sep | Steel News

Czech-based Třinecké Železárny to implement new projects to cut emissions

07 Jun | Steel News

Liberty Steel to install two hybrid furnaces at Ostrava

11 Nov | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Ostrava completes modernization of seamless pipe mill

05 Feb | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Ostrava commissions revamped billet caster

10 Dec | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Ostrava obtains EU funding for its environmental projects

26 Sep | Steel News

Paul Wurth to supply pulverized coal injection technology for Czech long steel mill

17 Apr | Steel News

Mittal not expecting pre-crisis demand levels in developed world before 2015

16 Mar | Steel News

Czech-based Třinecké Železárny to invest more than CZK 1 billion in decarbonization

07 Mar | Steel News