Czech-based Třinecké Železárny to invest over CZK 1.5 billion in decarbonization in 2024

Thursday, 15 February 2024 14:30:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Czech steelmaker Třinecké Železárny has announced that it will invest more than CZK 1.5 billion ($63.21 million) this year within the scope of its decarbonization program. The investment will contribute to sustainable steel production, energy savings and emission reduction.

According to the company’s decarbonization program, a new electric arc furnace will be built by 2030, replacing half of the existing steel production via blast furnaces and an oxygen converter steel mill. In addition, Třinecké Železárny also plans to build an iron ore briquetting line, which is scheduled to be operational by the end of 2027 and will reduce carbon emissions by up to 70,000 mt annually.