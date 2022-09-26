Liberty Ostrava to invest to reduce sinter plant emissions

Monday, 26 September 2022 12:07:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Czech Republic-based steelmaker Liberty Ostrava, a subsidiary of UK-based Liberty Steel, has announced that it will invest CZK 88 million ($3.45 million) to install a new exhaust pipeline at its sinter plant to reduce dust emissions by around 46 percent.

The project on the sinter conveyor paths, which will be completed in October this year, is a further sign of progress in Liberty Ostrava’s greensteel transformation program, the company said.

The plant’s three conveyor belts currently produce up to 101 mt of emissions per year, while the project will reduce that amount by almost half to 46 mt.

Of the overall project costs of CZK 88 million, CZK 28 million will be covered by the subsidy the company has obtained from the Czech government.

Liberty Steel plans to invest CZK 8.6 billion ($337.98 million) in the Liberty Ostrava greensteel transformation program over the course of the next eight years, as SteelOrbis previously reported. Accordingly, the steelworks’ existing four tandem furnaces will be replaced with two state-of-the-art hybrid electric arc furnaces.