Třinecké Železárny launches dust reduction project at blast furnace operations

Czech steelmaker Třinecké Železárny has announced that it has started work on a CZK 400 million (€16.56 million) project aimed at further reducing dust emissions from its blast furnace charge preparation operations. The investment is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2027.

Construction of the project started in early June and will involve the installation of new reinforced concrete storage tanks and a modern dust removal system, replacing outdated equipment used for handling dusty raw materials.

New storage tanks to be installed without interrupting sintering operations

According to Daniel Heczko, investment director at Třinecké Železárny, the project will include the rehabilitation and reinforcement of the supporting columns of the existing tanks, while their reinforced concrete bodies will be dismantled and replaced. Construction of the new tanks will be carried out without interrupting sintering operations.

The investment also includes the modernization and expansion of the existing substation, the construction of a new overhead line and new rainwater and drainage systems. The outlets beneath the storage tanks will be connected to a central filter. In addition, a dry fog system will be installed to limit the spread of dust into the surrounding area.

The project has been awarded financial support under the Operational Program Environment, with the subsidy covering 55 percent of total eligible costs.