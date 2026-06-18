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Třinecké Železárny to replace coal with 60 MW gas-fired power plant

Thursday, 18 June 2026 11:24:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Czech Republic-based steelmaker Třinecké Železárny has announced that it is moving forward with plans to replace a coal-fired boiler with a new combined-cycle gas-fired power plant with a capacity of 62 MW, as part of its broader decarbonization strategy. The total investment is estimated at around CZK 4 billion ($190.64 million). The plant scheduled to be commissioned on stream in the second half of 2030.

The project is aimed at reducing emissions and modernizing its energy infrastructure, while maintaining reliable power and heat supplies for its steelmaking operations.

New plant to support emissions reduction goals

The new energy unit will replace the existing fluidized-bed coal boiler and will be based on a gas turbine combined-cycle system. The facility will generate both electricity and heat, improving overall energy efficiency compared to conventional coal-based generation.

According to the company, the plant is being designed with future adaptability in mind and will be capable of incorporating hydrogen as an energy source as hydrogen infrastructure develops.

Heat supply for local communities

In addition to supplying energy to the steelworks, the new facility will continue supporting district heating networks serving Třinec and surrounding areas. The company currently provides heat to approximately 9,000 households, as well as schools, hospitals and other public institutions. The project is also expected to improve the utilization of waste heat and may support future expansion of district heating services to nearby communities.

Part of broader steel sector decarbonization

Třinecké Železárny CEO Roman Heide said the investment reflects the company's commitment to reducing its environmental footprint while securing long-term energy supplies for steel production.

The project comes as European steelmakers continue investing in technologies and infrastructure aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and complying with increasingly stringent climate regulations.


Tags: Czech Rep. European Union Steelmaking Investments 

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