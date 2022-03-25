﻿
Liberty Ostrava to supply anti-corrosion threaded rods to market

Friday, 25 March 2022 15:55:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Czech Republic-based steelmaker Liberty Ostrava has announced that it is expanding its product portfolio, launching a new product with higher added value. This year, the company will start supplying the market with threaded rods with double anti-corrosion protection designed to strengthen concrete structures.

According to the statement, the steel threaded rods will be supplemented with two protective layers, plastic and cement, which will significantly extend their service life by up to 100 years, and thus the service life and safety of the buildings in which they are used.


