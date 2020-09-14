﻿
Judge suspends apprehension of illegal manganese in Brazil

Monday, 14 September 2020 23:26:14 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

A Brazilian judge in the state of Pará has suspended the apprehension of a shipment of manganese, which was supposed to be exported in late August, as reported by SteelOrbis.

The judge allowed RMB Manganês to export 1,116 mt of the product, arguing the company had sent a request to renew its license within the deadline set by mining regulator, ANM, which appears to not have responded to the license request.

At the time of the apprehension, ANM said all manganese, including the lot RMB wanted to export, was extracted “illegally.”

ANM apprehended 70,000 mt of manganese from different companies, including Sigma Extração de Metais, Timbro Comércio Exterior, RMB Manganês and Chin Vest Comércio Importação e Exportação.

Despite allowing RMB to export the marginal quantity of the product, the other companies are not still allowed to export the product.


