JSW’s crude steel output down 5.4 percent in July

Tuesday, 11 August 2020 14:07:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

JSW Steel, one of the largest Indian steelmakers, produced 1.24 million mt of crude steel in July this year, decreasing by 5.4 percent compared to 1.31 million mt recorded in July 2019 and increasing by 8.9 percent compared to 1.14 million mt in June, the company stated in a press release.

In addition, in the same month the company produced 940,000 mt of flat rolled products, increasing by 3.5 percent, while it produced 240,000 mt of long rolled products, down by 24 percent, both year on year.

JSW Steel’s average capacity utilization increased to 83 percent in July,  against 76 percent in June.


